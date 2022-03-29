Oscars 2022: Zendaya And Andrew Garfield Were Busy On Their Phones. Memes Incoming

Zendaya and Andrew Andrew Garfield at the Oscars. (courtesy: pagetswinery)

Highlights Zendaya featured in Best Picture nominee 'Dune'

Andrew was nominated for Best Actor

He received a nomination for 'Tick, tick...BOOM!'

Is it even the Oscars if the after-effects of the ceremony don't include a stock of memes. Well, there are obviously memes about the Will Smith and Chris Rock episode (but enough about that) and Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to Will Smith swearing at the comedian, while she sat beside him. Twitter managed to strike gold with another celeb (in this case celebs). So during the ceremony, Dune star Zendaya was seen busy on her phone and the Internet was quick to notice that. Also pictured busy on the phone was Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for the Best Actor for his role in Tick, tick...BOOM!'

Here's how Twitter reacted:

A fan wrote this tweeting Zendaya and Andrew's pictures: "Zendaya and Andrew texting each other during the awards to make sure they just witnessed the same thing."

There was no end to the Spider Man references. "Spiderman Group chat. Andrew: and then #ChrisRock said "I can't wait to see G.I Jane 2" and then Will Smith slap him in the face. Zendaya: yeah! And all were like... Tobey: Daaamm!. Tom: gosh wish I was there."

Told you, the Spider-Man references kept flooding Twitter. "Yo Tom (Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland), I'm at the Oscars and Will Smith just slapped the sh*t out of Chris Rock."

Zendaya is all of us. Period.

This meme though.

Can someone please let #zendaya know when The #Oscars goes live Joking... Love her outfit because she looks comfortable & stunning pic.twitter.com/vPhac2fCaz — movies/tv kind of girl (@teamRuleszh) March 27, 2022

Dune won 6 awards, mostly in the technical categories, while Tick, tick...BOOM! received none.