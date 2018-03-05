Oscars 2018: Kobe Bryant Wins. 'Time's Up But Not For Kobe,' Says Twitter Twitter is upset with Kobe Bryant winning an Oscar in the year of Time's Up and #MeToo campaigns

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kobe Bryant at the Oscars 2018. (Image courtesy AFP) New Delhi: Highlights Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball won Best Animated Short Kobe was arrested over the suspected rape of a 19-year-old in 2003 This year campaigns against sexual harassment dominated the award season Dear Basketball on Sunday night in California (Monday morning in India), which has displeased Twitter. Kobe Bryant was accused of rape and 'ironically' (said Twitter) he won an Oscar in the year of Time's Up and #MeToo campaigns in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein controversy. "Hollywood loves (alleged) rapists and pedophiles," read one comment. "Time's up but not for Kobe," added another Twitter user. The retired basketball superstar was arrested over the suspected rape of a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado in 2003, an AFP report said.

Accused rapist Kobe Bryant just won an Oscar. Hollywood loves (alleged) rapists and pedophiles. #Oscars — Makada (@_Makada_) March 5, 2018

they have the time's up montage in the same oscars that gave kobe an award loool — spencer pratt institute (@hancxck) March 5, 2018

Time's up but not for Kobe! — roxane gay (@rgay) March 5, 2018



Similarly, the presence of radio personality Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet was slammed by the Internet. Ryan Seacrest's former stylists had alleged that the host sexually harassed and abused her.



Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars on Sunday night, started his opening monologue with a



#MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality have dominated the 2018 Hollywood awards circuit. At the Golden Globes celebrities wore black as a sign of solidarity with the survivor of the Weinsteingate.



(With inputs from AFP)



