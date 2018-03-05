Oscars 2018: Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor For Darkest Hour

Highlights Gary Oldman also won the Golden Globe and a BAFTA this year He played the role of Winston Churchill in the film This was Gary Oldman's second Oscar nomination

Gary Oldman picked the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in. Like Allison Janney of, Gary Oldman also won the Golden Globe and a BAFTA before the prestigious Academy Award. Gary Oldman bested Timothee Chalamet,, Daniel Day-Lewis,, Daniel Kaluuya,and Denzel Washington,to win the Best Actor trophy.This was Gary Oldman's second nomination and his first ever Oscar. He was nominated in the Best Actor category in 2012 foralso bagged the Oscar for Best Makeup And Hair - after all, Gary Oldman was barely recognizable.The 90th Academy Awards were held in California's Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).