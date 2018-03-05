Oscars 2018: Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor For Darkest Hour

Oscars 2018: Gary Oldman played the role of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2018 10:31 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Oscars 2018: Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor For Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman at Oscars 2018. (Image courtesy AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gary Oldman also won the Golden Globe and a BAFTA this year
  2. He played the role of Winston Churchill in the film
  3. This was Gary Oldman's second Oscar nomination
Gary Oldman picked the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Like Allison Janney of I, Tonya, Gary Oldman also won the Golden Globe and a BAFTA before the prestigious Academy Award. Gary Oldman bested Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread, Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out and Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq to win the Best Actor trophy.

This was Gary Oldman's second nomination and his first ever Oscar. He was nominated in the Best Actor category in 2012 for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Comments
Close [X]
Darkest Hour also bagged the Oscar for Best Makeup And Hair - after all, Gary Oldman was barely recognizable.

The 90th Academy Awards were held in California's Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).

Trending

oscars2018gary oldmandarkest hour

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................