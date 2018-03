Frances McDormand, the favorite for Best Actress Academy Award picked the Oscar for her portrayal of a vengeful mother inon Sunday night in California. Frances McDormand was competing against Sally Hawkins,, Margot Robbie,, Saoirse Ronan,and last year's winner Meryl Streep,This was Frances McDormand fifth nomination and second win. Frances McDormand's co-star Sam Rockwell picked the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the beginning of the award show.The 90th Academy Awards were held in California's Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).