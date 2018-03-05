Oscars 2018: Frances McDormand Used 2 Powerful Words - 'Inclusion Rider.' What They Mean

Highlights
- Frances McDormand won Best Actress Oscar for Three Billboards
- She left Twitter confused by mentioning 'Inclusion Rider'
- 'Inclusion Rider' is a contract clause which supports diversity
Actress Brie Larson, who won Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for The Room, was one of the early supporters of 'Inclusion Rider.' She tweeted this shortly after Frances' speech went viral:
I'm committed to the Inclusion Rider. Who's with me? https://t.co/yvQ0wR5D80— Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 5, 2018
This is how Twitter reacted:
Me after googling INCLUSION RIDER pic.twitter.com/IRXn8gNYh5— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 5, 2018
For the non-film contract fluent folks, Frances McDormand closed with "inclusion rider," likely meaning put diversity requirements in your contract about the other crew/artist positions throughout a film you attach yourself to. #Oscars— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 5, 2018
Can somebody tell me what Inclusion Rider is? I need to know NOW #Oscars— Teri Hart (@TeriHart) March 5, 2018
i googled inclusion rider and it didn't help— andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) March 5, 2018
A tweet from the official twitter account of Merriam-Webster dictionary revealed the impact of Frances McDormand's final words:
'Inclusion' is our top search on the night, followed by 'cinematography,' 'in memoriam,' 'feminism,' and 'rider.' #Oscars— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018
Frances McDormand, 60, started her speech by asking all her co-nominees to stand up. She especially asked Meryl Streep (also nominated with Frances in Best Actress category for The Post) to lead by example and then said: "Look around ladies and gentlemen because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don't talk to us about it at the parties. Invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best, and we'll tell you all about them."
Frances McDormand's speech can be seen as an extension of the ongoing 'Me Too' and 'Time's Up' campaigns, which fight for gender equality while also standing against sexual harassment at workplace. The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, which gives away the Oscars, revised some of its rules and became more inclusive this year. An AFP report stated: "Many of the Academy's long-nonworking and mostly white male members had their voting privileges revoked, while the vast majority of almost 1,500 people invited to join in 2016 and 2017 were women or people of color."
(With inputs from AFP)