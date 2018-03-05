Oscars 2018: Frances McDormand Used 2 Powerful Words - 'Inclusion Rider.' What They Mean

Highlights Frances McDormand won Best Actress Oscar for Three Billboards She left Twitter confused by mentioning 'Inclusion Rider' 'Inclusion Rider' is a contract clause which supports diversity

I'm committed to the Inclusion Rider. Who's with me? https://t.co/yvQ0wR5D80 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 5, 2018

Me after googling INCLUSION RIDER pic.twitter.com/IRXn8gNYh5 — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 5, 2018

For the non-film contract fluent folks, Frances McDormand closed with "inclusion rider," likely meaning put diversity requirements in your contract about the other crew/artist positions throughout a film you attach yourself to. #Oscars — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 5, 2018

Can somebody tell me what Inclusion Rider is? I need to know NOW #Oscars — Teri Hart (@TeriHart) March 5, 2018

i googled inclusion rider and it didn't help — andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) March 5, 2018

'Inclusion' is our top search on the night, followed by 'cinematography,' 'in memoriam,' 'feminism,' and 'rider.' #Oscars — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018