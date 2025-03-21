Director Sean Baker Recalls Casting Oscar Winner Mikey Madison In <i>Anora</i>: "She Made A Huge Impact"

Mikey Madison is basking in the glory of her Oscar win for her performance in Anora.

In Sean Baker's Anora, Mikey essays the role of a young sex worker from Brooklyn.

On casting Mikey, Baker recalled, "Although Mikey's screen time in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was brief, she made such a big impact. Seeing her playing different roles, her ability to change her emotions on a dime, her sense of humour, her ability to make brave choices, and her amazing SCREAM. It was at that point that we reached out to her. After meeting with Mikey, finding out she was a budding cinephile with similar tastes, and her expressing interest in my idea, the character was then written with her in mind."

Madison was thrilled by the outreach and surprised, as per a press note.

"I was floored that Sean wanted to meet me, but I wasn't about to question it," she recalled.

"I'm a big fan of his work, and Tangerine is one of my favourite movies. I met Sean and Samantha for coffee, and they pitched me this amazing, crazy idea. Sean asked my opinion and if I'd be interested in making the film. I immediately said yes. I felt like the luckiest actress in the world that he wanted to work with me," Madison added.

Anora emerged as a major winner at the 97th Academy Awards, taking home five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Following its triumphant run, the film is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub.

