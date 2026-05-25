Sophie Rain Claims NBA Player Offered Her $15 Million For Virginity

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has claimed that she received a whopping $15 million proposal from a professional athlete to get intimate with him. The OnlyFans creator shared in a recent Instagram video that an NBA star made the offer.

Rain, who has often spoken about still being a virgin despite working in adult content spaces, said she immediately refused the offer. In the most recent comments, she revealed the athlete was a basketball player, but did not share any name or further details, adding she didn't want to ruin anyone's career. Rain also mentioned that after she rejected the proposal, the athlete stopped contacting her.

When TMZ met Sophie Rain during a recent outing and asked about the identity of the athlete, the OnlyFans star said, “I can't say. I can say that he's on a basketball team. I don't want to ruin anyone's career. I just said no. Definitely not gonna do that. I got ghosted after that. This happened 100%. I don't lie about anything. It's just crazy. It's happened before and it's not shocking at all.

Sophie Rain previously stated that she is still a virgin and says this choice is connected to her Christian faith.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, she says, “Why I think I'm so popular: because I've never had sex before. I'm still a virgin. I like to play it as, you can still be in this industry without being super sexual. And I don't post crazy content either. I do bikini pictures and stuff. I decided to come out with that, just to inspire other people—don't be ashamed that you're still a virgin. You can still be successful and confident in yourself, and be hot and sexy, but reserved also at the same time.”

Sophie Rain also claimed that she has earned a little over $100 million from OnlyFans since she began her account in 2023.