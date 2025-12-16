'Only 90s Kids Can Relate To' Milind Soman's Viral Post On '<i>Dulhan Ki Bidai Ka Waqt</i>'

The Hindi spy-thriller 16th December was released on March 22, 2002. The film's iconic dialogue, "Dulhan Ki Bidai Ka Waqt Badalna Hai," has, over the years, gained a place in pop culture with several memes being made referencing it. The dialogue played a crucial role in the plotline, acting as a password.

Today, being December 16, Milind Soman took to his X account to share the viral dialogue: "Dulhan ki bidai ka waqt badalna hai..."

Dulhan ki bidai ka waqt badalna hain.. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 16, 2025

Meme Reference

"Dulhan Ki Bidai Ka Waqt Badalna Hai" signified a secret code or password, which has come to have a humorous recall factor with the date. It's a recurring annual joke of sorts for those who remember the film.

Film lovers from the 90s or early 2000s flood social media with inside jokes on December 16 every year about changing destinies or wedding plans. They refer to the serious plot of the film with a humorous twist.

Internet Reactions

Fans were quick to respond to Milind Soman's X post.

One Internet user wrote, "Only legends have watched this."

Someone shared another meme featuring Nana Patekar from Welcome, with the text: "Haan haan, Dulhan ke vidaai ka waqt badalna hai."

While someone said, "Only 90s kids can relate," another person said, "How instantly it connected with Millennials."

A lot of people also stated that the film was way ahead of its time.

About 16th December

16th December, directed by Mani Shankar, had Milind Soman essaying the character of an intelligence officer who plays a crucial role in trying to save the Indian national capital from being absolutely destroyed.

Gulshan Grover played the convincing role of the villain, who sets up a nuclear bomb which could only be defused when the secret message-encoded line "Dulhan ki bidai ka waqt badalna hai" was said. Also, the bomb was supposed to go off on December 16, 2001-30 years after the 1971 India-Pakistan war (as per the timeline in the film)-and hence the whole pop-culture reference and the annual joke it led to.

The film also had Danny Denzongpa and Dipannita Sharma in key roles.