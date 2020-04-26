One Year Of Avengers: Endgame - Twitter Is Nostalgic

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. (courtesy avengers)

The 2019 superhero science-fiction Avengers: Endgame clocked one year on Sunday. Twitterati celebrated the one year anniversary of the film with an array of tweets of various emotions. While some are still living in the heartbreak of watching Tony Stark die in the film, some have come out with the verdict that the film released at the wrong time - it should have released now. The film, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Avengers, was a direct sequel to the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War. Twitterati shared glimpses from the movie and made reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on its one-year anniversary. The film grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Sunday. We have made a compilation of some of the best tweets on Avengers: Endgame. Take a look:

One Twitter user wrote, "A One Year passed of Avengers: Endgame. Still whenever I watch this scene, tears always come in eyes, we miss you so much Tony and Nat." Another user wrote, "One year ago. Whatever it takes. I Love you 3000."

A One Year passed of #AvengersEndgame Still whenever I watch this Scene tears Always comes In Eyes, we Miss you so much Tony and Nat #AvengersAnniversarypic.twitter.com/eYTVHxrR8h — Epic_Boy 2.O (@Vishalrajput103) April 26, 2020

Twitter users shared snippets of their favourite scenes from the movie and reminisced the time. One user wrote, "Exactly a year ago, the epic journey came to the end," while another user shared snippets from the film and wrote, "It's been a year since I watched my favorite characters die and guess what, I will never get over it."

It's been a year since I watched my favorite characters die... And guess what, I will never get over it. #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/3TSKRstzEw — Ma (@Captain_Mae_) April 26, 2020

Exactly 1 year ago, this world realised that we can never get a masterpiece like #AvengersEndgame ever & These scenes will make you scream again#OneYearOfEndgamepic.twitter.com/CYRYONCfle — Srivastava ji Memewale (@TheMememaafia) April 26, 2020

#AvengersEndgame



a year ago, i would've called you crazy or weird if you'd told me that cap was worthy.



so when i saw that scene in endgame you can bet that my heart just stopped and i died right there-



(And yes, That ending where Cap went back for Peggy still bothers me.) pic.twitter.com/6mh4fZa0uL — someone get Tom Holland his juice (@Oxthlivixn) April 26, 2020

Exactly A Year Ago.

The Epic Journey Came To 'The End'. #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/dwS2bT5mYj — Prabha (@only_Prabha) April 26, 2020

One Twitter user made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and wrote, "Last year we were excited for Avengers: Endgame and in this year we are in the endgame.

Last Year We Were Excited For #AvengersEndgame

And In This Year We Are In The EndGame. pic.twitter.com/1iPSzuYCMY — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) April 26, 2020

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame won many awards and accolades post its release. The film earned nearly 2.8 million dollar worldwide and was widely accepted by the audience. Avengers: Endgame featured an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.