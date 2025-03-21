<i>One Battle After Another</I> Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Back In An Action-Packed Avatar

One Battle After Another, the much-anticipated action thriller, has set the stage for Leonardo DiCaprio's thrilling return to the big screen and the teaser has already got everyone talking.

While the 22-second teaser features no dialogue from Leonardo, it's packed with enough action and intensity to leave viewers eagerly awaiting the film's release. The trailer will be released next week.

The teaser opens with a dramatic gunfight in an open field, where a pregnant Teyana Taylor is shooting off a rifle as Leonardo remains unfazed, sipping on a drink. The scene moves to a baby in a crib with a voiceover asking, "What are you gonna do about this baby?”

Immediately, it cuts to the grown-up child firing a rifle in a similar manner to Teyana.

A voice says, "Just when you think you got a handle on things."

Next, we see an older Leonardo with a goatee. There is also a glimpse of Sean Penn dragging a screaming young woman through an alley.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another features Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, and Benicio Del Toro in key roles.

The film is based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland. This marks Paul's second adaptation of the writer's work, following his 2014 film Inherent Vice.

One Battle After Another was initially scheduled to release on August 8, 2025. However, it was later postponed by almost a month. The film will now release on September 26.

As per Variety, One Battle After Another is the most expensive film of Paul Thomas Anderson's career so far. The film is rumoured to cost somewhere upwards of 100 million dollars.

While the plot is still under wraps, it is known that the film takes place in the present day and features an ensemble cast.