On Soha Ali Khan's Workout Post, Lara Dutta Drops This Comment

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Soha, on Thursday, shared a new workout video of herself

Her post left her friends awestruck

She can be seen working out using a pole in the clip

Soha Ali Khan, on Thursday, shared a new workout video of herself and left her friends awestruck. The actress, who decided to start working out on a daily basis last month, has been doing exercises to strengthen her core. In her latest Instagram entry, Soha Ali Khan can be seen working out using a pole. "Week five - find the drive!" she wrote in the caption. Reacting to her video, actress Lara Dutta, who is a close friend of Soha, dropped muscles icons in the comments section. Actress Shikha Talsania commented: "Top gear! Come aauunn!" See Soha Ali Khan's post here:

Soha Ali Khan, in August, shared a video of herself doing core workout and wrote: "So, I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it's not just about having a flat tummy - it's about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability. #coreworkout #fitnessgoals."

After that, she has been sharing videos from her workout diaries every now and then. Check them out here:

Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed daughter Inaaya Naumi two years later in September 2017. Soha and Kunal have co-starred in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.

Soha Ali Khan has also featured in films like Dil Maange More, Pyaar Mein Twist, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Rang De Basanti, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again among others. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.