On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Shares Something Special - Sharmaji Namkeen First Poster

On Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, actress alia Bhatt shared a delightful surprise on her Instagram story - the first poster of Sharmaji Namkeen, a film which the actor had started shooting but couldn't complete. For the remaining portions of Sharmaji Namkeen, actor Paresh Rawal stepped into Rishi Kapoor's shoes after his death. Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, introduced Rishi Kapoor's character from Sharmaji Namkeen and wrote: "Miss you." Over the last few years, Alia Bhatt grew close to Ranbir Kapoor's parents - Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. During Rishi Kapoor's treatment in New York, Alia Bhatt visited him in the Big Apple. Alia Bhatt was also constantly with the Kapoor family during Rishi Kapoor's last rites last year.

Sharmaji Namkeen is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Movies. In a post, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film - Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film."

Farhan also added a thank you note for Paresh Rawal in his post: "A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi Ji."

Produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia. Sharmaji Namkeen "is a light hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man."

Rishi Kapoor died in April last year after a battle with cancer. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2019 mystery thriller The Body.