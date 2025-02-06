Ram Charan Shares An Adorable Pic With Daughter Klin Kaara; Wife Upasana Reacts

Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming film RC 16. The actor is portraying an intense look for the film. Recently his daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to the sets of RC 16.

Earlier today, Ram Charan shared a picture of himself and the little munchkin on Instagram. The actor is seen wearing a black shirt, and carrying Klin Kaara in his arms.

In the caption, Ram Charan wrote, "My little guest on set. #RC16."

Reacting to the post, Ram Charan's wife Upasanaa Kamineni Konidela said, "FOMO." The actor's cousin Varun Tej dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

In September last year, Ram Charan shared a post on Instagram revealing that he has started preparing for Buchi Babu Sana's RC 16. The image featured the actor with his back facing the camera as he climbed down the steps. He was accompanied by his fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt.

The caption read, “Beast mode on #RC16 loading…”

Reacting to his post, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Yasssssss,” with fire emojis.

RC 16 was announced in March, 2024, in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi was also present at the event. The film started rolling in November, in Mysore.

RC 16 will mark the first collaboration between Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan, as well as the actor's first movie with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar.