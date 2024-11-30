Divyenndu Joins The Cast Of Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor's <i>RC 16</i>. Check Out First Look

Ram Charan's highly anticipated next film, tentatively titled RC 16, has a new update. The makers announced on Saturday that Bollywood actor Divyenndu, popularly known as Munna Bhaiya from Amazon Prime Video's hit show Mirzapur, will be joining the cast of the film. The film so far had Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor on board. Director Buchi Babu Sana announced this latest development on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, addressing the actor as "Divyenndu brother," welcoming him to the star cast.

The post caption read, "Our Bhayya...Your Bhayya...MUNNA BHAYYA! Welcome onboard dear @divyenndu brother! Let's rock it. #RC16." Along with this, the first look of Divyenndu was shared, which showed him portraying an intense and rugged look.

The shooting for the film started on November 22 in Mysore. The director shared a picture of himself at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple on his Instagram. The caption for the post read, "It's a BIG DAY.... The most awaited moment. Started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore. Blessings needed," indicating that the shoot of the film has begun.

RC 16 will mark the first collaboration between Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan, as well as the actor's first movie with Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi was recently seen in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with NTR Jr. RC 16 will be her second venture outside Bollywood.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar, the title for the film is yet to be announced. On the work front, Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his next big release, Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, which is slated to release on January 10, 2025. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has an impressive lineup of films ahead, which include Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, and Srikanth Odela's Telugu film The Paradise.