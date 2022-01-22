On Navya Nanda's 'White Hair' Post, Uncle Abhishek Bachchan Left This Comment

Highlights Navya Naveli Nanda shared lovely photos

Navya is dressed in a pretty pastel saree

"Ft. my white hair," wrote Navya

Navya Naveli Nanda is a stunner. And, we don't think anyone needs a reason or a day to agree to this statement. Be it her infectious smile or her wit, we love everything about her. And, today, Navya has given us another reason to fall in love with her all over again. She has dropped a set of beautiful pictures on Instagram. She has simply nailed the saree look. But, wait, there is more. Navya wants us to focus on something else here. Her “white hair”. Really? Yes, this is what she wrote in the side note. “My white hair,” it read. Navya has also added a pink flower and the Sun emojis to the post.

Navya Naveli Nanda's fans and friends have flooded the comment space with red hearts. Navya's unlcle Abhishek Bachchan left a hug emoji in the comment section.

Here are the photos we are talking about:

Didn't we tell you Navya Naveli Nanda has an infectious smile? And, these snapshots are proof. Well, we must add that the photos even managed to get Deepika Padukone's attention. The actress just couldn't stop herself from rushing to the comment space and wrote, “Beauty”.

And, then Navya Naveli Nanda wanted us to check her new hairdo. That red ribbon is looking cute on her. Isn't it? Wait, that's not all. There is more. The banter between Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda can't be missed. After seeing Navya's red heart emoji in the caption, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Navya, what an inspired caption.” To this, Navya replied, “ Shweta Bachchan, you weren't very helpful.” They are giving major mother-daughter goals here. Agree?

Now, look at Navya Naveli Nanda's winter diaries. It's her “Chai and Charpai” moment.

So do you have to say about Navya Naveli Nanda and her fun tales on Instagram?