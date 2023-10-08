Nushrratt Bharuccha Is 'Safe' And On Her Way To India From Israel, Confirms Her Team After Hamas Attack

Image Instagrammed by Nushrratt Bharuccha . (Courtesy: nushrrattbharuccha

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's team has finally managed to get in touch with the actress who was stranded in Israel following the Hamas attack. The statement issued by her PR team read, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India.” This comes a day after her team expressed concern about their inability to contact Nushrratt.

Explaining the purpose of her visit to Israel, a member of her team stated on Saturday, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."

"We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," he added.

Last week, casting director Vicky Sidana shared a video of Nushrrat Bharuccha from Israel. In the clip, we can see Nushrrat and her stylist, Samidha Wangnoo, having a delightful time on the streets of Israel.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akelli. The film, released on August 28, also featured Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi. It was directed by Pranay Meshram.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “A woman trapped in a war-torn West Asian city is the lynchpin of Akelli, which tells a fictionalised story set in 2014. The protagonist demonstrates the tenacity of a Bharat ki beti (as she is described at the fag-end of the film) when she is taken captive by Islamic State terrorists in Mosul, Iraq. Left to fend for herself, she takes the fight to her brutal captors.”