"Better Than Giving Away $1 Million": MrBeast On Pizza Driver's Reaction To $10,000 Tip

YouTuber MrBeast has shared what he calls the most memorable reaction he received from one of his giveaways.

During an appearance on the Flagrant Podcast, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said he once tipped a pizza delivery driver $10,000. While the driver appeared calm at the time and did not show much reaction, the surprise came the next day. "He didn't really react too much," he recalled.

According to MrBeast, the delivery driver returned to his house, making him initially wonder whether the man was going to ask for more money. "I tipped a pizza delivery guy $10,000, he didn't really react too much, but the next day he came back and I was like oh God, was he gonna ask for more money," he said.

"When I opened the door, he just started crying," MrBeast recalled. The driver told him that he had not believed the money was real at first. He also revealed that he had taken a day off work and planned to spend time with his daughter, something he rarely got to do because he worked every day.

"I open the door and he just started crying, he was like I didn't even think this money was real, I just took tomorrow off work and I haven't seen my kids in so long because I work every day, I just gotta spend a day with my daughter, this is the greatest day of my life," the driver told him.

MrBeast said the driver described it as "the greatest day" of his life.

"I'm opening the door about to be like bro I don't have more money, and then he hits me with that and I just 180'd so quick, better than when I give people a million dollars, nothing beats that one," he said.

MrBeast said that even though he has given away millions of dollars to people over the years, this reaction meant more to him. "It feels better than when I give people $1 million. Like nothing beats."

While many praised the gesture, some questioned the authenticity of the video.

One person commented, "Bro is generous but how are we sure he's not just storytelling a script."

"Sounds like a script he made up," commented another.

Another wrote, "I don't believe this guy has ever given anyone anything without a camera rolling."

MrBeast is famous for making challenge and giveaway videos on YouTube.