Norman Reedus Bids Farewell To The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon With Emotional Wrap Post

Norman Reedus has officially wrapped filming for the final season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The actor bid farewell to his eponymous zombie hunter character in a heartfelt farewell post on Instagram.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from Season 4, Reedus wrote, "Finally going through these photos to check off from the last episode now that I'm back from Mongolia, it was really hard to kill any of them. I didn't post any of those here, but I can't wait for people to see this show."

He added, "The crew was the best I've ever worked with the feeling of accomplishment when it was over was just amazing. Such hard work and so much heart into this, I think you're gonna feel it. It was a special season. I can't wait for you to see it. It hits just way different this time."

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A release date for season 4 hasn't been announced yet. The announcement that it would be the show's final season was shared at San Diego Comic-Con last year, ahead of the season 3 premiere.

“‘Daryl Dixon' has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride," Reedus said at the time, reported The Wrap.

"It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward - Daryl's journey is far from over," he mentioned.

Norman Reedus has portrayed Daryl Dixon since 2010, when he first appeared in the third episode of The Walking Dead Season 1. He remained a key cast member for all 11 seasons of the original series until its finale in November 2022. He continued playing the character in his own series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which premiered in 2023.

The show follows Daryl and Carol as they make their way back to their loved ones after ending up in France, the country where the zombie virus began.