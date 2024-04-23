Nora Fatehi Slams Paparazzi For Zooming In On Her Body Parts: 'Guess They've Never Seen A B**t Like That'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Madgaon Express star Nora Fatehi, in a recent interview with News18, called out the paparazzi for being intrusive and zooming in on her body parts. Addressing their behavior, Nora said, "I guess they've never seen a b**t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn't just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don't zoom into their b**t because it's not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there's nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

“Their intention (photographers) behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that's a separate conversation. I can't grab each person and teach them a lesson. But I still move around the way I move and I'm very confident in my body,” the actor who will next be seen in Be Happy and Matka remarked.

In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Nora Fatehi was heard talking the nature of relationships in the film industry and celebrity couples marrying for "clout." Nora Fatehi, without name-checking any celebrity, said during the interaction, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me... that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too."

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi starred in Madgaon Express and Crakk this year. Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.