No Time To Die: Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist To Sing James Bond Theme Song

The makers of much-awaited No Time To Die shared an update on the twenty-fifth James Bond film on Tuesday. The film's official Twitter handle shared the news that Billie Eilish will sing the title song of the film and that she is the youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song. "The No Time To Die title song will be performed by Billie Eilish. Billie has written the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song," read an excerpt from the tweet.

In a separate post, the makers of the film, shared Billie Eilish's reaction in the form of a tweet. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock,' Billie Eilish," read the tweet.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's sign off film as 007, has been directed and written by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The film has been co-produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The film is slated to release on April 3, 2020 in India.

In No Time To Kill, James Bond sets out on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist and he encounters a mysterious villain equipped with dangerous new technology. Daniel Craig, who plays MI5 spy secret agent is back to take on a new enemy Safin, played by Rami Malek. The film also stars Lashana Lynch, as the new 007.