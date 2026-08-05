<i>Bhojpuri Bawaal</i>: Amrapali Dubey's Adoption Plans Surprise Nirahua

Amrapali Dubey wants to adopt a daughter and experience motherhood even before she gets married. The Bhojpuri actress said on the latest episode of Bhojpuri Bawaal, a reality show that streams on JioHotstar. In a conversation with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, the actress said it is not a sudden decision but something she has been thinking about for many years.

Since childhood, Amrapali said, she felt naturally connected to children and loved spending time with them.

Amrapali said, “I have thought about this for a long time and I have finally decided that I want to adopt a daughter. This is not a sudden decision. I have felt this way for many years.

“In fact, even when I was very young, I was naturally attracted to children. Whenever I saw kids, I used to go up to them, talk to them, take care of them and give them love,” she added.

“I can change diapers and take care of all their needs. At first, I thought it was just a passing feeling, but as time went on, I realised it was a natural instinct.

“I feel that the love and care I have inside me should be given to a child who deserves it. I also feel that many things in life are negotiable, but this is not. I want to experience motherhood, I want a child in my life and I feel completely ready for it.”

After listening to Amrapali, Nirahua asked, “Think about it carefully because it won't be easy. Even though we have children, we are able to focus completely on our work because their mother is there to take care of them.

“Right now, you are the number one heroine in the Bhojpuri film industry and your career is at its peak. At a time when you are working continuously, taking such a big responsibility is a wonderful decision, but have you thought about how you will manage both?”

The actress responded, saying she understands that becoming a mother will bring many responsibilities, including the child's education and daily needs. She plans to do selective work so she can spend more time with her child.

She also said she will take help from her family, as raising a child alone can be challenging.

When Nirahua asked her why she keeps rejecting marriage proposals, Amrapali explained that she is not interested in arranged marriage. She said her biggest dream is to become a mother and according to her, marriage can happen later.

Other than Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, Bhojpuri Bawaal also features Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav.