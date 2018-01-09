Newlywed Surveen Chawla Holidays In Cape Town. See Pics

Actress Surveen Chawla has filled up Instagram with some wonderful pictures from Cape Town. She is accompanied by her husband Akshay Thakker. Surveen's Cape Town itinerary includes the Betty's Bay town, Lion and Safari Park and yes, she also watched India vs South Africa first test match in Newlands Cricket Ground. "To beauty, love, hope and faith. Let there be light!" she captioned one of her posts. Surveen, 33, who is best-known for her film Hate Story 2, announced her wedding on social media a couple of weeks ago. The wedding reportedly happened two years ago in Italy. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only.
Check out these pictures of Surveen from Cape Town.
She has signed off with a selfie and wrote, "Until next time."
Have you seen these wedding pictures?
Pinkvilla and said that keeping the marriage under wraps was her personal choice as she thought her marital status would affect her career. "It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family. But I soon crossed that bridge and realised that a talented actor will shine irrespective of her marital status," she said.
Surveen Chawla made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin To Hoga and has also featured in the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has appeared in various Punjabi films too. Surveen was last seen in Parched.