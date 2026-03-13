New Releases This Week (March 13-March 19): <i>Aspirants Season 3, Reminders Of Him, Phantom Lawyer</i> And More

- Aspirants Season 3 premieres on Prime Video with dual timelines on March 13
- Phantom Lawyer, a South Korean supernatural legal drama, launches on Netflix March 13
- Reminders of Him film based on Colleen Hoover's novel releases in theatres March 13
The week ahead promises plenty of entertainment for viewers, with several exciting titles arriving both in theatres and on streaming platforms. From much-awaited web series to new film releases, audiences have a variety of options to enjoy. Among the highlights is the return of the popular series Aspirants with its third season. You can also catch the adaptation of Reminders of Him in theatres near you. Here is a quick guide to the top releases of the week -
Aspirants Season 3 (March 13) – Prime Video
The new season is divided into two timelines. While the present shows District Magistrate Abhilash Sharma facing a career-threatening official probe triggered by allegations from Assistant Labour Commissioner Sandeep Ohlan, the past timeline revisits his final IAS attempt in Mukherjee Nagar.
Phantom Lawyer (March 13) – Netflix
This South Korean supernatural legal drama follows a lawyer who gains the ability to see and represent ghostly clients. He teams up with an attorney to resolve the lingering grievances of these supernatural clients through the law.
That Night (March 13) – Netflix
The story revolves around a single mother who accidentally hits a man with her car during a family getaway in the Dominican Republic. Fearing prison, she turns to her sisters for help. Their attempts to protect her trigger a chain of extreme choices and dangerous secrets.
Dynasty: The Murdochs (March 13) – Netflix
The four-part documentary explores the intense, real-life succession battle among Rupert Murdoch's children for control of his global media empire.
Zootopia 2 (March 13) – Jio Hotstar
The animated sequel follows rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who go undercover to investigate a mysterious reptile. They uncover a conspiracy involving a family of lynxes in Tundratown.
Reminders of Him (March 13) – Theatres
Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, the film features Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan.
The Plastic Detox (March 16) – Netflix
The documentary focuses on six couples facing unexplained infertility challenges who undergo a three-month "plastic detox" in their homes to reduce their exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
Mark Normand: None Too Pleased (March 17) – Netflix
Known for his rapid-fire delivery, Mark Normand explores topics like married life, his experience becoming a father, and various hot-button social issues in his comedy special.
Invincible S4 (March 18) – Jio Hotstar
The new season introduces the powerful Viltrumite leader Grand Regent Thragg, voiced by Lee Pace.