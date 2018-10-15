New Release Dates Announced For Namaste England And Badhaai Ho. Details Here

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on the new poster of Namaste England. (Image courtesy: namasteengland)

Namate England, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor and Badhaai Ho, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, which were earlier scheduled to release on October 19, will now be hitting the screens a day earlier. The makers of both the films released new posters along with the reminder that the films' release dates have been rescheduled and that they will open in theaters on October 18, though the reason behind changing the release date was not explained anywhere but in his tweet, Arjun Kapoor (who plays the lead role in Namaste England, wrote: "Aapne bulaya aur hum jaldi chale aaye. Namaste England now releasing on October 18."

Take a look at the poster here:

Namate England is the second installment of the 2007 film Namastey London, which featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Just like the first installment, the second part has also been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and it has collaboratively been produced by Reliance Entertainment, Pen India Limited and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.Besides Parineeti and Arjun, Namaste England also stars Aditya Seal, Anil Mange and Dijana Dejanovic. The film has already received massive praise for its songs such as Proper Patola redux, Bhare Bazaar, Dhoom Dhadaka and Tere Liye among others.

Meanwhile, the makers of Badhaai Ho announced the news on social media and wrote: "5 days to go. Well it's not! Badhaai Ho, now delivering the khush khabri a day early. See you on Thursday, 18th October."

Directed by Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho showcases the story of an elderly couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who are about to become parents again. The film also features Surekha Sikri and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Revising your film calendar already?