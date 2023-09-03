New Day, New Pic From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's New York Album

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who jetted off to New York a few weeks back, were recently spotted eating food at a restaurant along a few friends. While Alia Bhatt's back was facing the camera, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted sporting a new look in a black shirt. The Barfi actor, dressed in a black jacket and new haircut, seemed to be engrossed in a conversation with a woman sitting across him. In another picture shared by a fan page, Ranbir Kapoor could be seeing posing for a selfie with a fan while wearing a black beanie.

Take a look at the image here:

In an earlier picture that went viral from New York, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in their casual best, weer seen flashing their widest smiles as they posed with the fans. The picture was shared by a fan page on X alongside a caption that read, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York."

See the viral picture here:

Last weekend, Alia Bhatt also shared a glimpse of the tall skyscrapers in New York with her Instafam. She captioned the picture, "this view."

See the picture here:

Meanwhile, in a big win, Alia Bhatt became the recipient of the National Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the award with Kriti Sanon. Soon after the announcements on August 24, Alia Bhatt put up a gratitude post in Gangu style. Standing with folded hands, a signature pose of her character in Gangfubai Kathiawadi, the actress wrote, "To Sanjay Sir. To the entire crew.To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light.Gangu (also known as Alia)."

In her post, the Darlings star also congratulated felow National Award winner Kriti with this sweet note. It read, "Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.