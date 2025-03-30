Neha Kakkar's Melbourne Concert Organisers Denies "Mismanagement" Allegations: "She Should Be The One Paying Us"

Singer Neha Kakkar found herself at the center of controversy after facing backlash for arriving three hours late to a concert in Melbourne earlier this week.

The delay left the audience frustrated, leading them to boo the singer and demand that she leave the stage. Overwhelmed by the situation, Neha broke down during her performance.

Following the incident, Neha took to social media to share her side of the story, accusing the event organisers of severe mismanagement. She claimed that they had fled with her payment and failed to provide her band with basic necessities such as accommodation, food or even water.

Responding to these allegations, the organisers have now denied her claims, calling them "baseless". They asserted that their company had suffered significant financial losses due to the concert.

In a statement shared on social media, they wrote, "We will be back with all the proof and details of what happened with the Neha Kakkar show. We will expose everybody tomorrow, it will be live."

Later, during a Facebook Live session, a representative of the event described Neha's show as a "disaster" and clarified that all necessary arrangements had been made. They further stated, "The allegations are completely false. We are in a big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us. It was a mistake having her on board."

The organisers later released an itemised list of expenses incurred due to Neha Kakkar's team, posting on Instagram, "Here are the expenses, and we are down $-530,000." They also mentioned that their company had been banned from the venue due to the concert's delays and overall mismanagement.

Neha, however, stood by her claims, posting a note on social media explaining the challenges her team faced. She wrote, "Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, a hotel or even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them with food. In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest because my fans were waiting for hours for me."

She further elaborated on the situation, stating, "Do you know our sound check got delayed by hours because the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when, after so much delay, our sound check started, I could not reach the venue. We didn't even know if the concert was happening because the organisers stopped picking up my manager's calls. After all, they were running away from the sponsors. Though there is a lot to share, I guess this is enough."