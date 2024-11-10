Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Dance Face-Off To <i>Jamal Kudu</i>. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 blockbuster Animal was not just a box-office success, it was a huge musical hit as well. The song Jamal Kudu, especially, gained a lot of attention. Marking Bobby Deol's entry in the movie, the song still continues to be a favourite at parties and gatherings. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are still not over the number, it seems. On Saturday night, Riddhima posted a video of her mum and her grooving to the beats of the hit number on her Instagram, and it is too cute to miss!

In the short video, Riddhima is seen dancing to the beats of Jamal Kudu while balancing a small plate on her head. She is soon joined by her mum Neetu Kapoor, who synced her steps with Riddhima and the two enjoy an adorable mother-daughter moment on the dance floor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stayed away from the limelight and cameras all her life, despite coming from an illustrious film family. But recently she made her OTT debut with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives in the third season. Representing the Delhi gang along with Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla, Riddhima was one of the new faces this year.

A successful jewellery and fashion designer, Riddhima married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006 and they have a daughter, Samara.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is going to be a part of several exciting projects. He will be next seen in both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, along with Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, among others. He will also be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, for which he has already started shooting in Bikaner. Besides these, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Dhoom 4 are the other movies in his kitty.



