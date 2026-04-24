'Need Money For The Doctor': Veteran Comic Dinesh Hingoo Reveals Why He Needs To Work At 86

Veteran comedian Dinesh Hingoo has a career spanning 1967–2010 and is famous for a filmography featuring over 300 films. The actor is now 86, and he recently revealed that he still has to step out to work as he needs money to visit the doctor.

What's Happening

In the video that is making the rounds, Dinesh Hingoo said, “I am 86 years old. I go out sometimes to work. I fell down recently and got injured. It is fine now but I need money to go to the doctor."

He continued, "Doctor kabhi 5000 Rs mangte hai kabhi Rs 6000. Character artists ko itne paise nahi milte [they don't get so much money. I worked in black and white films. I have worked in Gujarati and Rajasthani movies.”

Dinesh Hingoo also added that he still steps out to work sometimes, at the age of 86.

"Doctor ke paas jaane ke liye maal chahiye (Need money to go to the doctor)," he said.

Speaking of still stepping out to work at 86, he said, "Jaata hoon kabhi kabhi, bulaya aaya toh. (I go if they call me)."

About Dinesh Hingoo

Some of his most memorable comedy works include films like Baazigar, Humraaz, Saajan, and No Entry. His portrayal of stereotypical comedic parsi characters is still etched in the memories of cinegoers.

He has also worked in several television serials, which include those on Doordarshan. His most iconic roles peaked in the 1990s and late 2000s, however, he continued to do work later on too citing financial reasons.