NDTV Indian Of The Year: Jawan Filmmaker Atlee Receives The 'Director Of The Year' Award

Director Atlee pictured receiving the award

Jawan director Atlee received the 'Director Of The Year' award at NDTV Indian Of The Year 2024 award ceremony held in New Delhi on Saturday. Atlee received the award from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Atlee was accompanied by wife Krishna Priya to the event. Atlee wore a beige coloured asymmetrical kurta at the event. Atlee initially planned to make a romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan. When asked what made him collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, Atlee said, "Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon. I wanted to trigger his mass zone that he saved for 30 long years and wanted to convey a social message through him."

Atlee also recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan way back in 2019 and how haters pushed him to realize his dream. Atlee said, "I met Shah Rukh Khan in 2019. We went to watch an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. As soon as the pictures were put up online, haters started commenting - Will he be able to make a movie with Shah Rukh Khan?" Showing his award to the camera, Atlee said, "This is my answer." He also said, "True dreams are those which make you sleepless." Take a look at the pictures here:

Atlee began his career at 19, as an assistant director to director S. Shankar for the films Enthiran (2010) and Nanban (2012). Before Jawan, Atlee has directed films like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil. FYI, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema with the box office collection of Rs 1000 crores.

Speaking of NDTV Indian Of The Year, Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present as the Chief Guest, along with other esteemed guests including Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Smriti Zubin Irani. The event featured some of the biggest names from entertainment, politics, business, sports and culture. This year the theme of the ceremony was "India - A Transformative Power". The awards have consistently celebrated India's heroes, famous or unsung, acknowledging their extraordinary contribution to society