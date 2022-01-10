Nayeka : Actress Kirti Kulhari Launches Her Project

Kirti Kulhari posted this. (Image courtesy: iamkirtikulhari)

On Monday, Kirti Kulhari shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she announced her upcoming project Nayeka as a producer. The actress shared the "Big Announcement" and wrote: "We have our plans for life and then life has its plans for us. The last couple of years have taught me to " Align my plans with life's plans and go with the flow. Never had I imagined that I would be standing here . The beginning of the year 2022 marks the beginning of my journey AS A PRODUCER. I have joined hands with #wardwizardentertainment #wardwizardentertainment #yatingupte #sajidmelek and #wideanglestudios #vashishthupadhyay #shahidpathan for my first co-production #Nayeka, a feature film. It's a #darkcomedy #thriller which has been written and being directed by #ajakirannair. I am also acting in the film and I am proud and happy to be associated with a bunch of talented, young people, Pushkar Singh, Nida, Malavika, Ajeet, Sohail and Zakir Hussain."

The actress revealed the name of her production house, "#KITSUKUROIFILMS is the name of my production house. It's a Japanese word which means - " the art of mending broken pottery with gold " . I chose this name because I wish to " mend hearts and souls with the gold of ART."

She further thanked her team and family: "Thank u @lifelingers for coming up with this name. A big thank you to my parents for supporting me and standing by me always and to everyone else who has led me to this day. Only #gratitude in my heart."

The shooting for the feature Nayeka has begun. The film is produced by Ward Wizard Entertainment in support of Kintsukuroi Films. The producers of the film include Vashisht Upadhyay, Kirti Kulhari, Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek. Nayeka is directed and written by Ajaykiran Nair.