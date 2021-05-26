Navya Naveli's Comment On Ananya Panday's Instagram Is What Friends Are For

Ananya Panday shared this photo (courtesy ananyapanday)

Hello there, Ananya Panday. On Wednesday morning, the 22-year-old actress checked into Instagram to share a bunch of happy selfies with her followers. Ananya Panday also added a thoughtful idea to her post, which said: "Tenderness is our superpower." In the carousel of photos, Ananya can be seen posing with goofy expressions. "Hi," she captioned her post with the orange heart. Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda was one of the first ones to respond to Ananya's greeting. "Hello," replied Navya in a comment. Ananya and Navya are part of Bollywood's gen-next friends quartet, also comprising Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Navya Naveli's comment on Ananya's post is basically what friends are for. Here's what Ananya Panday shared on Instagram:

Earlier this year, Navya and Ananya, along with Suhana and Shanaya, hung out in Mumbai together. Navya currently lives in New York while Suhana too studies in the Big Apple. While Ananya has already joined films, Shanaya is awaiting her big Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar production.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in 2020 movie Khaali Peeli. Her upcoming projects include Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya Panday also has a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi lined up, which is being directed by Shakun Batra.

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. Her new venture Project Naveli aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India was launched earlier this year.