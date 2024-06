Navya Naveli Nanda And Brother Agastya's Fam-Jam. That's It. That's The Post

Navya posted this picture. (courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda, who often gives fans a glimpse of her professional and personal life, posted an adorable picture with her brother, Agastya Nanda. Navya, on Friday, shared a cute picture with Agastya Nanda on her Instagram story. In the picture, Navya and Agastya can be seen relaxing casually, with Navya positioned behind and Agastya holding what appears to be a close friend. Navya captioned the photo "Brothers," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Moving on to Agastya's work front, the actor made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 2023 musical comedy The Archies, portraying Archies Andrews alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Agastya is currently preparing for his next project, Ikkis, where he will take on the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

On the other hand, Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

