Nandamuri Balakrishna's Birthday Gift To Fans: First Look Of NBK 106

Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from NBK 106. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

A day before Nandamuri Balakrishna's 60th birthday, the makers of his upcoming Telugu project, titled NBK 106, unveiled the "first roar" from the film. The actor occupied the top spot on the list on trends on Tuesday after the teaser of NBK106 released on social media. The over 1-minute long clip features the south star making a blockbuster entry wearing a white shirt and lungi. It is followed by some intense and action sequences, in which Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen fighting his enemies in style. The makers of NBK 106 shared the first look teaser on social media and wrote: "#BB3 First roar from NBK 106 on Dwaraka Creations. #NBK106 is a latest Telugu movie directed by Boyapati Srinu."

Earlier in the day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an announcement about the first-look teaser of NBK 106 on Twitter. He wrote: "As Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 tomorrow, the makers of his ongoing Telugu film will unveil the 'first roar' today at 7.09 pm...#Balakrishna and director #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for the third time, hence the collaboration is called #BB3 #BB3Roar #NBK106 #NBK60 #BalayyaBoyapati3."

Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK 106 is being directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his production banner Dwaraka Creations. The film marks Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's third project together after the 2010 film Simha and the 2014 film Legend. S Thaman is composing music for NBK 106. It has been reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna will play double roles in the film. However, the makers have not confirmed the news yet.