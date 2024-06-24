Nana Patekar On Elder Son Durvasa's Death: 'He Was Sick Since Birth'

Image was shared on X . (Image courtesy: patekar_2)

Welcome star Nana Patekar in a recent interview with Lallantop opened up about losing his elder son Durvasa. Nana Patekar said, “My eldest son was sick since birth. He had some health complications. He had trouble in one eye, it wasn't visible. I felt so disgusted that when I saw him, I thought about what people would think, what kind of son Nana has. I didn't think about what he felt or how he felt. I only thought about what people would think about my son. His name was Durvasa. He spent two and a half years with us. But what can you do, some things happen in life.”

Nana Patekar also made headlines recently when he opened up about not being a part of Welcome 3. At the trailer launch of The Vaccine War, headlined by Nana Patekar, he was asked about his absence in the latest instalment of the comedy franchise. To this, Nana Patekar said, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bahut puraane ho gaye hai (I have become outdated)."

Nana Patekar, a recipient of three National Film Awards, is known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others. He was last seen in The Vaccine War. In The Vaccine War, he essayed the role of Balram Bhargava, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who was actively involved in dealing with the pandemic and was part of the country's Covid working group.

The film hit the theatres on September 28 last year.