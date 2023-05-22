'Namaste Darshako,' Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Shayari. Vicky Kaushal's Reaction

Still from a video shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Dear readers, Sara Ali Khan is here with her “namaste darshako” series. The actress is in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the promotion campaign of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The latest video opens to Sara and Vicky standing inside a shop in Jaipur. As per Sara, the two are “looking at dupatta”. Next, Sara and Vicky are seen posing against one of the famous tourist attractions in Jaipur - Hawa Mahal. They, then, visit a jutti shop. Sara greets everyone and says, “Namaste Darshako, as you can see we are jutti shopping in Jaipur.” Vicky, who looks puzzled after listening to Sara's shayari, says, “I don't want the shayari any more.” Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Somya and Kappu in Jaipur.” Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utkarsh. Replying to the post, Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi dropped ROFL emoji and a red heart in the comments section.

Before this, Sara Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Sahparivaar Pyaar. Ab ho jao hamari film ke liye Taiyaar.”

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also met a joint family of 170 members. From relishing local cuisine to clicking selfies, the two had a great time. Sharing the album, Vicky wrote, “Gossip session - Sahparivaar! A joint family with 170 members…Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bada dil. Dil se Ram Ram hai aap sabko (their heart is as big as the family. Wish you Ram Ram from the bottom of my heart). Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in cinemas on June 2.” In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara will be seen as a married couple living in a joint family.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi. The film is co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.