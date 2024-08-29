Advertisement

A Glimpse Of Fan Frenzy As Nagarjuna's Film Mass Re-releases In Theatre

Mass, featuring Nagarjuna, originally released on December 23, 2004

A Glimpse Of Fan Frenzy As Nagarjuna's Film <i>Mass</i> Re-releases In Theatre
A still from the film. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Nagarjuna's 2004 Telugu film Mass re-released in theatres on Wednesday, August 28, on the actor's 65th birthday. Fans of the South star were clearly very excited about the re-release as they gathered outside movie theatres to celebrate by bursting crackers. A fan posted videos of a massive crowd dancing to loud music amidst the grand light and sound show. People can be seen in full celebration mode as they light up fireworks and take pictures with a huge cutout of Nagarjuna. 

Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya celebrated Mass' re-release with a special post on X (formerly Twitter). The actor wrote, "Super excited to announce that we have a surprise for all of Naana's fans catching the Mass re-release! Get ready to vibe to Kannepettaro song during the interval of Mass 4K and make sure you don't miss the beginning and the end of the film for more."

Mass director Raghava Lawrence also shared a sweet note about the re-release. He wrote, "Overwhelmed with joy and nostalgia as the Mass4k re-release brings back those unforgettable 2004 memories. The hysteria is real all over again. Its time to witness the MASS HYSTERIA AGAIN in theatres on August 28th."

Nagarjuna plays the titular character in the 2004 film Maas. The movie centres on the life of Mass, who is in love with Anjali, the daughter of gangster Satya. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Anjali's other brother Seshu kills Mass' best friend Aadi. 

Nagarjuna was last seen in Vijay Binni's Naa Saami Ranga. Next, he will be a part of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera

