A Glimpse Of Fan Frenzy As Nagarjuna's Film <i>Mass</i> Re-releases In Theatre

Nagarjuna's 2004 Telugu film Mass re-released in theatres on Wednesday, August 28, on the actor's 65th birthday. Fans of the South star were clearly very excited about the re-release as they gathered outside movie theatres to celebrate by bursting crackers. A fan posted videos of a massive crowd dancing to loud music amidst the grand light and sound show. People can be seen in full celebration mode as they light up fireworks and take pictures with a huge cutout of Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya celebrated Mass' re-release with a special post on X (formerly Twitter). The actor wrote, "Super excited to announce that we have a surprise for all of Naana's fans catching the Mass re-release! Get ready to vibe to Kannepettaro song during the interval of Mass 4K and make sure you don't miss the beginning and the end of the film for more."

Super excited to announce that we have a surprise for all of Naana's fans catching the Mass re release !



Get ready to vibe to 'Kannepettaro' song during the interval of #Mass4K and make sure you don't miss the beginning & the end of the film for more .… pic.twitter.com/BmBeGWM9U1 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 27, 2024

Mass director Raghava Lawrence also shared a sweet note about the re-release. He wrote, "Overwhelmed with joy and nostalgia as the Mass4k re-release brings back those unforgettable 2004 memories. The hysteria is real all over again. Its time to witness the MASS HYSTERIA AGAIN in theatres on August 28th."

Overwhelmed with joy and nostalgia as the #Mass4k re-release brings back those unforgettable 2004 memories. The hysteria is real all over again ❤️‍????



The #Mass4k Trailer looks fantabulous ????

▶️ https://t.co/wyBP5NGkep



Its time to witness the MASS HYSTERIA AGAIN in theatres on… pic.twitter.com/Rxziys4ExI — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 24, 2024

Nagarjuna plays the titular character in the 2004 film Maas. The movie centres on the life of Mass, who is in love with Anjali, the daughter of gangster Satya. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Anjali's other brother Seshu kills Mass' best friend Aadi.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Vijay Binni's Naa Saami Ranga. Next, he will be a part of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera