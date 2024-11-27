Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 38th Birthday With Sobhita Dhulipala In Goa. See Unseen Pic

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married on December 4. Amid all the reports ahead of their traditional wedding, the couple celebrated Naga Chaitanya's birthday in Goa, where the couple attended IFFI 2024. Pictures from the birthday celebrations, arranged by Sobhita, have surfaced on the internet and are going viral. The photos shared by the couple's actor friend Sushant Anumolu suggest that it was a simple and intimate evening, with close friends and family.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya were both dressed in casual outfits, where the Made In Heaven actress wore a chic black and white top paired with denims, and the actor sported a white shirt with denims. Sobhita went makeup-free for the evening, holding her soon-to-be-husband close.

See the pictures here

As per reports, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are going to have an eight-hour-long wedding following traditional Telugu rituals. "It's going to be more than 8-hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding," a source close to the actress revealed.

The source further added, "In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8-hour traditional hard-core old school wedding."

Details about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding outfits earlier were reported, which was disclosed by another source. "Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She's also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day," the source revealed.

