Selena Gomez Breaks Down Over Donald Trump's Immigration Crackdown In A Now-Deleted Instagram Video

Selena Gomez in a viral video
New Delhi:

Selena Gomez broke down in tears after former US President Donald Trump announced the deportation of illegal immigrants. The singer-actor expressed her emotions in a video on Instagram Stories, which was later deleted.

In the clip, Selena, dressed in a black outfit, appeared to be at home as she recorded the message. 

She said, “I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise.” 

Along with her message, she added the text “I'm sorry” and a Mexican flag to her video. 

While the video was deleted shortly after, a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared it. 

Although many fans supported her emotional outburst, a segment of the Internet criticised the singer's reaction. 

A user wrote, “It's not Trump's immigration law against Mexicans and Latinos.  It is U.S. law against people that enter the country illegally.”

Another said, “Her people. She is an American...her ‘people' are American Citizens. If she wants to be a Mexican  ...then go live amongst ‘your people.'”

“Selectively picking which immigration tragedy upsets you is performative,” read a comment.

A person posted, “All her people? My people are fellow Americans, including those who came here from anywhere in the world, followed the rules, and swore an oath.”

After facing backlash for her emotional video, Selena Gomez posted a note on her Instagram Stories to address the criticism.

She wrote, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people." However, much like her earlier post, she later deleted this note as well.

It's worth mentioning that Selena Gomez has been vocal about immigration issues in the past.

In 2019, she produced a Netflix documentary titled Living Undocumented. 

The series sheds light on the struggles of eight undocumented families living in the US during the Trump administration.

Selena Gomez, US President Donald Trump, Entertainment
