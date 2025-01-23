Oscars Nominations 2025: <i>Santosh</i>, <i>Girls Will Be Girls</i> And 8 Other Films In The Race

The 97th annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2. The nominations will take place today (January 23) in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Initially scheduled for January 17, the date was pushed back following the Los Angeles Wildfires that ravaged the city two weeks ago.

Ahead of the much-awaited nominations, let's take a look at 10 films that are competing in the race.

Conclave

Directed by Edward Berger, the mystery thriller is set within the Vatican. It explores the complexity of power dynamics and faith.

Anora

This Jacques Audiard-directed film is a poignant drama touching on the sensitive topics of belonging and identity. Performances by Mikey Madison and Yura Borisov are applaud-worthy.

The Brutalist

Already a Golden Globe winner in three categories, The Brutalist by Brady Corbet is eyeing a nomination at the Oscars too. With a star-studded cast featuring Adrien Brodym Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn, the film delves into the life of a Hungarian architect in post-World War II America.

A Complete Unknown

This Bob Dylan biographical drama offers a fresh perspective on the life of the musical maestro. Led by Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown is directed by James Mangold.

Emilia Pérez

Headlined by Selena Gomez, the musical thriller was honoured with four awards at the Golden Globes. No wonder the film is in the Oscars race.

Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo impressed the audience with their on-fleek performances in this musical drama by Jon M. Chu. Wicked's vibrant visuals are simply marvellous.

Dune: Part Two

The second installement of the popular Dune franchise is in the competition as well. The epic saga centres around Paul Atreides as he navigates the complex politics of Arrakis.

The Substance

Demi Moore's hard-hitting performance in this body horror deserves a place on the Oscar nomination list.

Girls Will Be Girls

Girls Will Be Girls, produced by Bollywood couple Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha and directed by Shuchi Talati explored the themes of female sexuality and coming-of-age of girls.

Santosh

Set against the backdrop of rural north India, Santosh tells the tale of a woman (Shahana Goswami) who takes up the job of a police constable following the death of her husband.