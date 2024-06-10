Munjya Box Office Collection Day 3: Progress Report On Sharvari's Film

Sharvari shared this image. (Image courtesy: sharvari)

Horror-comedy Munjya made a decent opening at the box office. On day 3, the film collected ₹7.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya features Abhay Verma as Bittu, Sharvari Wagh as Bela, and Mona Singh who plays the role of Bittu's mother, Pammi. The film narrates the story of Bittu, who returns to his ancestral village and accidentally releases an angry ghost named Munjya. He then tries to save himself and Bela from this ghost. The duo's encounters with Munjya are both funny and scary in equal measure.

Ahead of Munjya's release, Sharvari Wagh talked about her character in the film. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “My character is a modern girl who wants to achieve her dreams and prioritises them before everything else, which I think we all do nowadays. Many girls will relate to my character. Her dating life is also quite confusing, many girls will relate to that too. A very beautifully written character."

In a review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Munjya 1.5 out of 5 stars and wrote, “Munjya, shot with great flair by cinematographer Saurabh Goswami, is rarely spooky enough to deliver jump scares…The acting in Munjya is mercifully not as over the top as the storyline is. The spotlight is on the eponymous creature but Abhay Verma as the boy struggling to hold on to his sanity does enough not to be overshadowed. Mona Singh, Sharvari Wagh and Suhas Joshi (as Bittu's Ajji, a key cog in the Munjya backstory) are all more than adequate in a film in which the focus isn't really on them.”

Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar whose 2015 Marathi film classmates was quite popular. Munjya is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films.