<i>Mr Bachchan</i> Trailer: It's Ravi Teja vs Jagapathi Babu In A Mega Showdown

The trailer for the Telugu film Mr Bachchan is out now. The video opens with a dubbed version of the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the film Premalayam (the Telugu version of Hum Aapke Hain Koun). Then, we see actors Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse engaged in an old-school romance. Bhagyashri's dupatta gets stuck in the wheel of her cycle, and Ravi Teja stops his scooter to help her. Following that, we see more scenes of them having conversations over the phone, meeting each other, and sharing intimate moments.

The mood shifts with the dialogue, “This country is not ailing with poverty, but due to black money.” The big villa of bad guy Jagapathi Babu is filled with money and jewels acquired through corrupt means. Ravi Teja, who is an income tax officer, raids the villa and tries to seize all the illegal money, ornaments and other assets. Despite facing personal hurdles, Ravi Teja is determined not to give up on his mission. We hear him say, “Success and failure are like visitors; they come and go. But attitude is like a surname; it stays with us until death.”

Will Ravi Teja be able to confiscate all the wealth from Jagapathi Babu's villa? To find out, we will have to watch the film on the big screen.

The makers shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Bachchan Saab's MASS MELA begins The explosive #MrBachchanTeaser out now!”

Directed by Harish Shankar, Mr Bachchan is scheduled for theatrical release on Independence Day, August 15. The movie has been jointly backed by TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibotla, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of People Media Factory, T Series Films and Panorama Studios.

Mr Bachchan is the remake of Raj Kumar Gupta's film Raid. Released in 2018, Raid was headlined by Ajay Devgn, with Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla also part of the project. Ajay Devgn started shooting for the film's sequel, Raid 2, in January this year. Click here to read in detail.