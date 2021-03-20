Mouni Roy's Rumoured Fiance Suraj Nambiar 'Rawrs' On Her Dance Videos. Her Reply

Mouni Roy in a still from her video (courtesy imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, who has been extremely guarded about her personal life, just had an adorable Instagram exchange with her rumoured fiance Suraj Nambiar. Mouni Roy shared a bunch of videos of her dance sessions on Instagram and Suraj Nambiar appears to be a fan. The dance videos shared by Mouni are actually behind-the-scenes rehearsal sessions of the recently released song Patli Kamariya. "The struggle was real," Mouni Roy captioned the videos, in which she can be seen perfecting her moves. Mouni's dance sure was perfect for Suraj Nambiar, who checked into the comments section and wrote: "Rawr." Looks like Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are big fans of The Lion King as she responded to his comment in these words: "Babu babu, says Nala." Nala is Simba's best friend and wife in The Lion King, which explains the "Rawr."

Take a look at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's comment exchange here:

Earlier, Suraj Nambiar gave a huge shout out to Mouni Roy for her moves in the song Patli Kamariya:

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are reportedly looking forward to a wedding. She is said to have recently met with Suraj Nambiar's parents. As per a report in ETimes, Mouni Roy's mother had a get together with Suraj's family members. "Mouni's comfort level with his parents may have precipitated her decision," a source told ETimes. The meeting reportedly took place at Mouni's good friend Mandira Bedi's residence in Mumbai.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.