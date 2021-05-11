Mouni Roy Lights Up Our Timelines And Lives With These Throwback Pics

Mouni Roy has shared a bunch of throwback pictures on Instagram (Image Credit: @imouniroy )

Mouni Roy is taking a walk down memory lane and is blessing our social media feeds with some amazing photos. On Tuesday, the actress shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her recent vacation. Since most of us cannot travel, Mouni decided to take us through some serene locations virtually. The 35-year-old looked like a vision in a white slip dress and dewy make-up. The caption reads, "Some white, greens and blues for your timeline. Throwback to happier times." We could spot a café by the stunning rocky beachside in some of the frames. Mouni was seeking soaking in the atmosphere with a chilled drink.

Earlier, Mouni also shared a series of images from a gorgeous photoshoot, where she sported a classic black outfit with fur detailing. We also couldn't take our eyes off the pleasing Dubai skyline in the background. Mouni's caption for the pictures was, "Sit with me, tell me your tale."

She also left her fans asking for more, when the 'Naagin' star posed for pictures in a cute dress and smokey eye look. She stood in the middle of a garden full of sunflowers and wrote in the caption, "Took a detour."

The actress has been leaning on spirituality in these times of uncertainty. In addition to learning about the Gita, she was also seen reciting an aarti (hymn) in a video. Along with the video, she wrote, "Hare Krishna, for all the believers, please do chant/listen to Narasimha Aarti every day, if possible."

In addition to the stunning images, Mouni has also been using her social media reach to spread awareness about COVID-19. She even appealed to fans to donate for the cause through a video message. In the description of the post, she added, "These are uncertain times, and we have to stand by each other and help them out."

Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy film also has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.