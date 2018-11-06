Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Athiya Shetty Wish Fans a 'Sweet' Diwali

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Athiya Shetty (Courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoorwith actress Athiya Shetty in Bhopal, shared a photo on Instagram, which appears to be from the sets of the film. The actor wished his Instafam a "sweet" Diwali and shared a picture of himself with his co-star Athiya with diyas in their hands. The 44-year-old actor captioned the photo: "Have a sweet Diwali with Motichoor - don't make it Chaknachoor. Happy Diwali." This is the first time since Motichoor Chaknachoor went on floors last month that we got a glimpse of Nawazuddin with the film's leading lady Athiya. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be sharing screen space with the 26-year-old actress for the first time and the duo are reportedly undergoing extensive language and accent training for the film. Motichoor Chaknachoor-directed by Debamitra Hassan is a romantic comedy, which revolves around an "odd couple".

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a BTS photo featuring himself dressed as a groom in a red and white sherwani. "We are bringing a special gift for all the lovable kids and their family. Motichoor Chaknachoor - a romantic wedding comedy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui captioned the photo.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Nandita Das-directed Manto, which mostly received positive reviews from the critics. Manto is based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, who challenged all forms of orthodoxy through his written pieces. The film also featured Rasika Duggal, Divya Dutta and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles, along with lyricist Javed Akhtar. Manto was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Athiya Shetty was last seen in Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor in 2017. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Hero (2015).