Mother's Day 2025: Virat Kohli Shares Unseen Pic Of Wife Anushka Sharma With Daughter Vamika

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Virat Kohli shared the sweetest wish for his mother Saroj Kohli, mother-in-law Ashima Sharma and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma.

The cricketer shared three pictures on Instagram. The first one is a silhouette of Anushka posing with daughter Vamika. The second snap shows a glimpse of Virat's mother Saroj. The last one is a throwback picture of Anushka with her mother Ashima.

The caption read, "Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong , nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday."

Anushka Sharma also dropped a Mother's Day wish for her mom Ashima and mother-in-law Saroj. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful mothers everywhere in the world."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.