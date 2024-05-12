Mother's Day 2024: Gauri Khan To Savita Chhibber - 'Evergreen With Every Passing Year'

Gauri shared this image. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Gauri Khan shared an adorable post for her mother Savita Chhibber. The picture features Savita Chhibber, Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhibber and his wife. In the picture, Savita Chhibber can be seen dressed in a black ensemble. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. Gauri wrote in the caption, "Evergreen with every passing year .. such an inspiration # happy Mother's Day." Namrata Shirodkar, a good friend of Gauri Khan, wrote in the comments section, "Happy happy Mother's Day GK." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a series of love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

In March, Gauri Khan hosted Ed Sheeran, who had come to India for his second concert, at her residence. Gauri Khan shared images on her Instagram feed. In the first click, Gauri and Ed Sheeran can be seen posing for the cameras. Gauri wore a vibrant blue dress while Ed Sheeran wore a jacket from Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'yavol.X. Gauri shared a video in which Ed Sheeran can be seen playing Thinking Out Loud on guitar for the guests. Gauri shared pictures with friends Farah Khan and Kaajal Anand as well. Sharing the pictures, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank u for spending the evening with us...(by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you).Take a look:

In March, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey had a mini reunion at Alanna Panday's baby shower. FYI, Alanna's mother Deanne Pandey is a very good friend of Gauri Khan and others. In the pictures, the ladies can be seen wearing different shades of blue in accordance with the theme of the party. Sharing the images, Gauri wrote, "High Tea.....congratulations." Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Deanne Pandey dropped love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married since 1991. The couple have three children together. While their eldest son Aryan has launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand, their daughter Suhana made her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. Their third child AbRam studies in school.