Mother's Day 2023: Films To Watch With Mom, From English Vinglish To Mamma Mia

It is that time of the year when you get to celebrate your mother. This year, Mother's Day falls on May 13 (Sunday) and what better way to express your love and gratitude than by spending quality time with your darling mummy? If you are in no mood to step out, we recommend you order some yummy food and plan a movie marathon. To make your job easier, we have curated a list of films that celebrate the special bond. So, grab some popcorn and get ready to have a fun movie marathon with your mom.

1.English Vinglish - Jio Cinema

English Vinglish – late actress Sridevi's last full-fledged role – tells the heart-warming story of Shashi, a middle-aged Indian woman who struggles to speak English. Shashi's daughter and husband often belittle her for her inability to speak English fluently. However, when Shashi travels to the US for her niece's wedding, she decides to enrol in an English-speaking course. What starts as an endeavour to learn a language grows into a journey of self-love.

2.Nil Battey Sannata - Jio Cinema

Nil Battey Sannata starring Swara Bhasker is the story of a domestic worker and single mother, Chanda. Her sole goal in life – to provide a better life for her daughter, Apu. The soul of the story is the relationship between Chanda and Apu, who initially rebels against her mother's wishes but eventually realises the value of education.

3.How Old Are You - YouTube

This Malayalam film featuring superstar Manju Warrier tells the story of a middle-aged woman, who has lost her identity in the quest to care for her loved ones. The film is a reminder to women to always follow their goals, and that they are never too old to dream big.

4.Little Women - Prime Video

Little Women – one of the many adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel – tells the story of the March sisters. The movie beautifully portrays the bond between the March sisters and her mother. The movie is a celebration of the strength of women and features an impressive cast, including Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep.

5.Mamma Mia! - Prime Video

Mamma Mia! revolves around Sophie, a young woman who is about to get married, and her mother Donna, a former singer who owns a hotel on a Greek island. Sophie is curious about her father and, after reading her mother's diary, discovers that there are three possible candidates. She invites all three of them to her wedding without telling her mother, hoping that she will be able to figure out which one is her father.

