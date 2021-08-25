Most Kanye West Thing Ever: Twitter Facepalms After Rapper Wants To Be Legally Known As Ye

Highlights
Kanye West is ditching half his name and has filed the paperwork to legally be known as Ye, a name he already goes by in his social media accounts. E! News accessed court documents filed by the rapper in which he applied to change his name from Kanye Omari West to simply Ye, a nickname he has used for some years now. The 44-year-old musician cited "personal reasons" in the paperwork he filed; a judge is still to sign off. Kanye has been known by many names in his career, including Ye, Yeezy and Yeezus.
Ye is the name of Kanye's 2018 album and he explained in a radio interview that the word held religious meaning. "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are," he told radio host Big Boy before his album released, People reports.
Kanye West, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, also tweeted his intent to change his name back in 2018, writing, "The being formally (sic) known as Kanye West. I am YE."
the being formally known as Kanye West— ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018
I am YE
Twitter is eye-rolling over having reached peak Kanye:
Kanye changing his name to an abbreviation of Kanye is the most Kanye thing I've ever heard #KanyeWest#Kanye#DONDA#hiphop#yeezy#ye— poopman is the coolest (@gdreec) August 25, 2021
Damn, Kim took half his name.... #ye#KanyeWest should of had a better prenup.— Roy'al Kent (@mmmbopMyTwinkie) August 25, 2021
Now, how are we pronouncing 'Ye' this morning, news friends?— Terrence Lee (@TLeeOnTV) August 25, 2021
Like this... Yeeee?
Like this... Yay?
Like this... Eeee?#KanyeWest
@kanyewest so how's that pronounced out of interest? Yey? Yee? Yay? Yeh? #KanyeWest#ye#confused #— Dave avgeek Mon???????????????????????????? ✈☉???????? (@dave_suspect) August 25, 2021
Istg Kanye west is so weird, what is YE?!— Anussss (@whocaresbutok) August 25, 2021
The moniker change to Ye is the latest of several headlines Kanye West has made recently, from a hotly-anticipated Donda the release of which is shrouded in mystery despite sold-out previews to an upcoming concert in Chicago where no vaccines or negative COVID tests will be required. His long-running feud with Drake also continues.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who have four children, announced their decision to divorce in February. Kanye, who ran for the White House last year, recently ended a romance with supermodel Irina Shayk.