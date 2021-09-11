More Pics From Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Honeymoon In Maldives

Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani. (courtesy karanboolani)

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been painting the town red ever since they checked into the Maldives. The couple jetted off to the island nation earlier this week for their honeymoon. Now, the latest upload by Karan is from the time they spent on a yacht. Sounds romantic? Focus on the pictures. The opening snap is just adorable. Rhea is seen kissing Karan's forehead. Next in line is a statement pic featuring the much-in-love pair. The last one features Rhea with the beautiful sunset in the background. Karan didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and just wrote, “​​Overseas” along with red heart and evil eye emojis. Here, we can't help but highlight Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor's comment. Sonam said, “Miss you both”. Siblings love did you say?

Karan Boolani also shared some glimpses on his Instagram Stories. Check it out here:

Screenshot of Karan Boolani's Instagram story.

This one left us with hunger pangs.

Screenshot of Karan Boolani's Instagram story.

On September 6, Rhea Kapoor announced her arrival to the island nation with a stunning picture. We see Rhea chilling in the pool like a boss lady. She added a pinch of humour to the caption and wrote, “Left the kids at Nani's house.” Here is Rhea referring to her furry friends. The first one to comment on the post was Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband. He wrote, “Love. Have the best time.” And, do let us know if you could spot Karan Boolani in the picture.

Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani on August 14. The wedding took place in the living room of her residence in Mumbai. Rhea's first post after tying the nuptial knot was all about love. “12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life,” it read.

Days after the wedding, Karan Boolani shared their love story with the world. Here it is, “True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love.” Just perfect. What do you think?

Some more pictures from their wedding album:

Aren't they cute?