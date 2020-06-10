Monica Dogra Shares Her Mother's COVID-19 Story: 'This Is Super Real'

Monica Dogra with her mom (courtesy monicadogra)

Actress-singer Monica Dogra, in a lengthy Instagram video, recently shared the story of her mother's experience of being diagnosed with COVID-19 and her recovery. Monica Dogra revealed that she flew into the US sometime in the recent past on a repatriation flight to be with her mother, who also joined her in the video. Monica Dogra said she and her mother decided to make the video because "When someone you love gets it, it really sucks and when they survive you feel obligated to tell the story." She captioned the video in simple words: "My mom's COVID-19 survival story." Monica Dogra's mother began by sharing that in February, she was told by the doctor that she has a flu and her condition improved after five days of medication. However, after two weeks, she started experiencing high fever, digestive problems, loss of appetite and diarrhea when she took the COVID-19 test and tested negative. Monica Dogra's mom says her condition deteriorated in the next nine days when she decided to get admitted to the hospital, where she tested COVID-19 positive.

"Just be absolutely careful because you don't wanna go through what I went through. When I was in the hospital, I couldn't even get up from my bed and I actually had to be lifted and held," she said in the video.

In the caption, Monica Dogra added that even after her mom's recovery from COVID-19, she needed almost a month to "get her strength back": "We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn't walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for three weeks. So, depending on a person's access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So, stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real. Love to you all."

Monica Dogra is known for starring in films such as Rock On1!! and Dhobi Ghat. More recently, she featured in Netflix film What Are The Odds. She had also participated in action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She has music albums such as New Day: The Love Album, Light Tribe and Mantis to her credit.

As of Wednesday evening, over 7,324,500 cases of coronavirus have been detected worldwide. In India, there are over 2,76,580 positive cases.